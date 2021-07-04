Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

VT opened at $104.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

