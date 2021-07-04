Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

