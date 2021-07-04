Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €92.69. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €101.75 ($119.71).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

