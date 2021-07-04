Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €103.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.33 ($101.57).

KGX stock opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.40. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

