B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in B2Gold by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.