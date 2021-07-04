AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0157 on Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $184,192.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR's total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR's official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

