Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

