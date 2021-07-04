Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM remained flat at $$1.14 during trading hours on Friday. 378,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

