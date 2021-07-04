Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Craig Hallum

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

CDMO stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 397,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

