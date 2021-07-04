Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AVAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 167,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.