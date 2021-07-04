Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ATVDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $$4.23 during trading on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.