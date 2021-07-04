Atomic Wallet Coin Market Capitalization Hits $16.17 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $27,223.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044862 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

