Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

