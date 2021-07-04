Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.58. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 500,804 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,302.10. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Insiders have sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 over the last three months.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

