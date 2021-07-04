Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Assurant by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Assurant by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $156.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.