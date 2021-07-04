Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $869.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,854 shares of company stock valued at $707,597 over the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

