Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.61 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

