Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,776 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

