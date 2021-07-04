Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,389 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 1,551.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $14,219,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNP. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

SNP stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

