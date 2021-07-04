Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $218,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,683 shares of company stock worth $4,953,684. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.41.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.