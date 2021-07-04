Assetmark Inc. Buys 6,413 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 272.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $64.07 and a one year high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

