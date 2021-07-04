Assetmark Inc. Acquires 8,023 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5,650.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17. POSCO has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $92.19.

PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

