Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

ASPN opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $987.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

