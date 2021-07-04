Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 36969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

