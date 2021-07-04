Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ronald Peck Sells 20,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.