Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ronald Peck Sells 20,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.