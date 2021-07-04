Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,816 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $100,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in The Middleby by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

