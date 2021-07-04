Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,802 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Citrix Systems worth $124,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.97.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,759. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

