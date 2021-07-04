Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,687 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $134,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

NYSE:MCO opened at $367.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.36. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $368.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.