Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $146.90 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.98% of News worth $146,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. News Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

