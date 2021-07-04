Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $116.49 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Xerox were worth $116,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

