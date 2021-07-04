Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $110.57 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $110,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

