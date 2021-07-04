Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $89.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.96, but opened at $77.04. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 85,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

