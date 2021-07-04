Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $32,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

AWI stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

