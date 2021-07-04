Argyle Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Argyle Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGL) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Argyle Security stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Argyle Security has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About Argyle Security
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Argyle Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argyle Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.