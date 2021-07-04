Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.