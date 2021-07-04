Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.30). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 590,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

