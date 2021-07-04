ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.46.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

