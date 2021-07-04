ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,299,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 3,556,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.87. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

