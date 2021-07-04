Aravt Global LLC Sells 103,877 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Aravt Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,877 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up approximately 7.2% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

BKI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. 539,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

