Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

APR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:APR opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $984.18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $23,576,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

