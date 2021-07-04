Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $91.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.