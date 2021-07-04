Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Update

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

