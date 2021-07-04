APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 9,830 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $31,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $474.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $475.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.