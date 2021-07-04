APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 135,952 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,952 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

