APG Asset Management N.V. Has $35.34 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,175 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $35,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $5,037,574. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

BMRN opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

