APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 23,991 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $37,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,573,000 after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

