APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $155.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.74 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

