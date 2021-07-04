ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.08 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.