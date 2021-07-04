AnRKey X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91,900.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $91,900.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00138305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00167010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,436.15 or 1.00166489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,453,097 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

