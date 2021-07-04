Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.00. 7,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 972,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

